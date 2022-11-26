Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

Analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.3 %

LVS opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.