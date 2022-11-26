Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

