Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $724.54

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 724.54 ($8.57) and traded as high as GBX 784 ($9.27). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 782 ($9.25), with a volume of 149,065 shares traded.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £992.88 million and a P/E ratio of 635.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 724.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 748.77.

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

