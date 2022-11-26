LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 1,065.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,866,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

