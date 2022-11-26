Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.35. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 66,069 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

