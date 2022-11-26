Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.35. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 66,069 shares trading hands.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG)
