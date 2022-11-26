LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

