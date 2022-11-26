LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.