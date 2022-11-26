Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.32

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.32 and traded as high as C$67.57. Linamar shares last traded at C$67.11, with a volume of 106,493 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.32.

Insider Activity

Linamar Company Profile

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 277,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.73 per share, with a total value of C$17,134,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 277,600 shares in the company, valued at C$17,134,998.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,182,294 shares of company stock valued at $73,495,620.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.