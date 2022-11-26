Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.32

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.32 and traded as high as C$67.57. Linamar shares last traded at C$67.11, with a volume of 106,493 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.32.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
