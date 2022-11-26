LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

LivePerson Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

About LivePerson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $156,410,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $20,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

