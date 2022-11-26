Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.61) to GBX 55 ($0.65) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,423,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 261,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

