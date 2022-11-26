LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

