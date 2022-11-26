Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after acquiring an additional 684,870 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 510,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 10.02 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.97 and a 52 week high of 56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 16.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 26.83.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

