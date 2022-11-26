Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LITE stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.