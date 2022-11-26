Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$250,000.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

LUG opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

