Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $16.97 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,420,697 shares of company stock worth $21,917,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

