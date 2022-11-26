Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,674 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.