Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 771 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.