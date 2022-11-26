Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $477,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Cramer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078,897.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.