Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

