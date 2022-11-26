Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 232,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.