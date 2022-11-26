Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $488,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $128.49 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.