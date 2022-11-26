Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 32,262 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,262 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $32.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

