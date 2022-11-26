MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $68.44 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 502,533 shares of company stock valued at $33,889,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $3,969,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $4,466,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

