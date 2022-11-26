Macquarie Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Neutral

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Canon stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
