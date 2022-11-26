Macquarie Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Neutral

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Canon stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Canon by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Canon by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

