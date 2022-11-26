Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,630,000 after buying an additional 227,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,198,000 after buying an additional 156,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

