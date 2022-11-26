McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.59. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 224,020 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
McEwen Mining Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.