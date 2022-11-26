McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.59. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 224,020 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

