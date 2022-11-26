Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $114.44.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

