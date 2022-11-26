Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $114.44.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $397,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

