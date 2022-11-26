Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $114.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $397,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
