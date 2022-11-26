Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

