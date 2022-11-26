Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 356548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Metal Tiger from GBX 195 ($2.31) to GBX 160 ($1.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.06 million and a P/E ratio of 370.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

