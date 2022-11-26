Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.57.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

