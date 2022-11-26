Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading 12.5% Higher

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 104,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 165,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$20.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mission Ready Solutions

About Mission Ready Solutions

In other news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of Mission Ready Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$41,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

