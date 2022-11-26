Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $13.57. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 152,419 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

