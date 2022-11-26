MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,511,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

