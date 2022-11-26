MMG (OTC:MMLTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MMG (OTC:MMLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MMG Stock Performance

MMLTF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. MMG has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About MMG

MMG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper, zinc, gold, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and lead deposits in Australia and internationally. It operates through Las Bambas, Kinsevere, Dugald River, Rosebery, and Other segments. The company holds a 62.5% interest in the Las Bambas open-pit copper and molybdenum mine located in Cotabambas, Apurimac region of Peru; and 100% interest in the Kinsevere open-pit copper mine in the Haut-Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

