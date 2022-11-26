MMG (OTC:MMLTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MMG (OTC:MMLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MMG Stock Performance
MMLTF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. MMG has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
About MMG
