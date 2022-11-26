Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.6 %
MBRX stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
