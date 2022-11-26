Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.6 %

MBRX stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.