Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $825,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 54.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

