Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

