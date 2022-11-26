Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.94.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.