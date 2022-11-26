Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

