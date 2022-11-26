Morgan Stanley Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

