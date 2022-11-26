Morgan Stanley Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $347.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $347.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $323.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 17.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 171.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 99.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $27,026,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

