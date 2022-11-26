MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $14.55. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 83,517 shares trading hands.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.48.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

