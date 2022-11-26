Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $777.08

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 777.08 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($9.96). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 836 ($9.89), with a volume of 95,659 shares traded.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £968.25 million and a P/E ratio of 525.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 819.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,264.15%.

Insider Activity

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,994.02 ($18,912.17).

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

