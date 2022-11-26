Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 705 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $62.63 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

