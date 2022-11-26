Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 41.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.