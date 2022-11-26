Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of ABG opened at $181.56 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

