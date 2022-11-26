Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 769 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.