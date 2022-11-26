NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $294.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NanoString Technologies

A number of research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.