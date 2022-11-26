Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.25. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 218,025 shares trading hands.
Nascent Biotech Trading Up 14.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
