National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.75

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $39.39. National Bankshares shares last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 2,318 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

