National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

